"I Choose to Be Blessed": A 3-Part Series on the Power of CHOOSING to be Blessed...
Have you ever noticed that ALL the leaders in the Bible were blessed? And in more ways than spiritually - they were also blessed in an abundance of wealth on multiple levels... Think about that
Part 1 - The Power of the Word IF…
With this sermon, Pastor Matt Hagee began the sermon series “I Choose to Be Blessed” with the first sermon titled “The Power of If.”
God’s blessings are connected to our willingness to trust and obey Him, revealing that the choices we make today can shape the favor and direction of our future.
Part 2 - Follow the Signs: The Choices We Make Forms Our Future
This continues Pastor Matt Hagee’s sermon series “I Choose to Be Blessed.”
Building on last week’s message, we’ll discover how choosing God’s way each day positions us to walk in His favor, experience His promises, and live the blessed life He desires for us.
“I have set before you life and death. I have set before you Blessings and curses.” - All We Need to Do is Choose
This Sunday, Pastor Matt Hagee continues the sermon series “I Choose to Be Blessed” with the message titled “The Choice Is Yours.”
Every day, God places before us the opportunity to choose His path, and the decisions we make today have the power to shape our future, our families, and our faith.