To know how to use AI, you don’t need to become an AI enthusiast.

Most likely you’re not a computer enthusiast yet you use one nearly every hour of the day - how did that happen?

You probably started small, with some planning for learning as well as playing.

As with anything, you do need a plan that will be equal to the degree you wish to be successful.

Failing to plan is planning to fail...

No matter how big or small the task

Whenever faced with new technology - whether new for you or new for everyone overall, never let the terminology overwhelm you. Just as you do not pick up everything when going to supermarket, never try to pick everything up when learning new technology (or anything new for that matter). It will come to you over time - your brain will thirst for more, just don’t over feed it :-)

Workers in AI-intensive occupations already earn about 47% more, on average, than those in low-exposure roles.

The gap is growing between people who engage deliberately and those who default to someone else’s framework.

To get started, Decisive Liberty HIGHLY recommends The Patriot’s Personal AI Constitution gives you a straightforward framework for defining your plan.

Artificial intelligence is now embedded in the systems that inform American life - hiring decisions, credit approvals, medical benefits, the news we see, and what our children are taught.

It is quietly shaping outcomes at scale.

Faster than the systems meant to oversee it.

Like so many things technical, nobody asked us, nobody voted on it - it is just is.

There is a reason why countries with the latest technology and a healthy treasury are the most powerful globally - the link to tying that all together is the proper education of the people.

This self-paced course shows you how to understand AI, direct it with precision, and write your own rules by building your Personal AI Constitution.

DISCOVER MORE by Clicking Here

This course is provided by Kathleen Goble, co-author of ‘The Fight for the Future of Humanity - Making the Case for a 28th Amendment’, available on Amazon…

VIEW HER BOOK by Clicking Here