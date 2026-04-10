via Peter Baum, WeeklyBlitz.net (excerpt)

Naturally the global media focus has been saturated coverage of all things Iran and true to form, other than Fox News in the USA and GBNews and TalkTV in the UK, most news channels are reporting from their slanted agenda demonizing Trump and Netanyahu. Everything Trump does is fair game for the “news channels” who suffer from TDS—Trump Derangement Syndrome. The BBC, CNN, Sky News, and others cannot move away from their left-wing fascist bias and recently have doubled down on their mockery and loathing for Trump and of course the Jewish State of Israel.

So used have we become to the constant vomit spewed by these media outlets that we accept it as the norm without challenge and so, many of us have now severed the ties we had for decades to legacy media, either totally ignoring and, or watching and listening to right of center influencers for our news flow.

One cannot help but note that most of the medias so called “let’s go to” experts interviewed for commentary detest both Trump and Netanyahu. Consequently, millions have stopped paying the license fee demanded by government to fund the BBC as frustration and rising blood pressure takes hold. One would hope that numerous individuals for similar reasons will stop paying for Sky News, but probably not until the football season is over.

Lost in the Iran conflict has been two remarkable foreign policy achievements strengthening the economic, political, and military position of the USA and dramatically weakening those same positions of both Russia and China. All this under Donald J. Trump and such triumphs have been ignored.

Let’s analyses both these truths for consideration. …

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About Peter Baum

Peter Baum serves as the Editor (International Political Affairs) for BLiTZ, having been appointed to this role on August 6, 2021. In this capacity, he is a research scholar who frequently writes on subjects such as Israel, the Holocaust, Zionism, the Middle East, and antisemitism, among other geopolitical issues. He contributes extensively to BLiTZ, with some of his articles covering topics like the gold medal for antisemitism to Ireland, supporting Palestine statehood, the Arab nations’ role in the Palestine refugee crisis, the declining importance of the Palestinian issue, NGO corruption, and the BDS movement.

Before his retirement, Baum had a four-decade career in International Financial Markets, specializing in the Capital Market. He held directorships at major International Financial Institutions and concluded his career as a consultant to an Investment Management company. He is also a member of the Institute of Directors and has worked abroad in Asia, Africa, the USA, and Europe. After retiring, he became a political researcher, activist, and columnist.

In addition to his work with BLiTZ, Peter Baum writes for the Gatestone Institute, Conservative Woman, and was a major contributor for Decisive Liberty; he has made numerous appearances on television and radio to discuss Israel and the Middle East.