Godinterest

Hearing Isn’t Enough: The Art of Listening to God

Dogs do something quietly fascinating when we speak, they tilt their heads, not just out of curiosity, but as a finely tuned act of listening. Studies and observations, including insights from Stanley Coren, suggest this tilt helps them better locate sounds, distinguish tones, and recognize familiar words like “walk” or “treat.” It’s not just hearing, it’s intentional focus. By adjusting the angle of their heads and perking their ears, they gather more information, striving to understand both…