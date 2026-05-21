What did Adm Brad Cooper really reveal during yesterday’s explosive House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Iran war?

In this special episode of The Goldie Show, former Canadian politician and geopolitical analyst Goldie Ghamari reacts live to the most important moments from the hearing and breaks down what the mainstream media is missing.



From CENTCOM’s claims that Iran’s military capabilities have been severely degraded, to growing questions about the future of the Islamic Regime, the Strait of Hormuz, regional instability, and the role of Reza Pahlavi and the Iranian opposition - this hearing may have revealed far more than Washington intended.



Goldie provides real-time analysis, background context, and expert commentary on:

The U.S. strategy against the Islamic Regime

Iran’s collapsing military and IRGC infrastructure

Trump’s foreign policy and “peace through strength” doctrine

The future of regime change in Iran

Iranian protests and the Lion & Sun movement

Media narratives vs. reality on the ground

If you care about Iran, Israel, U.S. foreign policy, Middle East geopolitics, or the future of freedom in Iran, this is a livestream you do not want to miss.

