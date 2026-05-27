In this explosive LIVE episode of The Goldie Show, former politician and geopolitical analyst Goldie Ghamari reveals NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN videos from the massive January 8–9 anti-regime demonstrations across Tehran and cities throughout occupied Iran.

Millions of peaceful Iranian protesters flooded the streets carrying Lion and Sun flags, chanting against the Islamic Republic, and openly demanding the return of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.



For months, regime propagandists claimed diaspora Iranians were “disconnected” from people inside Iran. But the videos now being released completely destroy that narrative.

The voices inside occupied Iran are echoing the exact same demands heard from Iranians across Canada, the United States, Europe, and around the world: freedom, secular democracy, national unity, and the end of the Islamic Regime.

Tonight we break down the footage the regime tried to hide, the meaning behind these demonstrations, the role of Reza Pahlavi, and why the restoration of the internet could become a major turning point in Iran’s revolution.