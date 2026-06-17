Recorded 6/11/2026



Sarah Adams is a former CIA targeter and the host of The Watch Floor, a show that breaks down global news and emerging threats for everyday people.

She previously served as senior advisor to the US House of Representatives Select Committee on Benghazi and was a co-author of the Committee's report on the 2012 terrorist attack.

Change Agents is an IRONCLAD Original

Chapters

00:00:00 Introduction: Sarah Adams

00:03:23 When Are We Taking the Uranium Out

00:06:19 Can Regime Change Happen From the Air Alone

00:10:44 Trump Wants to Take Kirk Island

00:14:35 The Haqqani Network Bombshell

00:18:43 How US Money Actually Reaches the Taliban

00:26:55 Confirmation That Hamza Bin Laden Is Alive

00:32:58 The 2000 Foot Tunnel Discovery

00:36:22 The Cartel and Al Qaeda Connection

00:39:19 The Northern Border Nobody Is Watching 00:46:21 The ISIS Arrests That Weren't Real ISIS

00:54:44 Closing Thoughts