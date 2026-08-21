About Anna Borshchevskaya

Anna Borshchevskaya is a Harold Grinspoon Senior Fellow in The Washington Institute’s Diane and Guilford Glazer Foundation Program on Great Power Competition and the Middle East, where she focuses on Russia’s policy toward the Middle East.

She also holds the position of Ira Weiner Fellow at The Washington Institute. In addition to her roles at The Washington Institute, Borshchevskaya is a contributor to Oxford Analytica and a contributing editor to 19FortyFive.com, a website covering military, defense, national security, and politics.

She is also a fellow at the European Foundation for Democracy and has previously worked with the Atlantic Council and the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Her work includes conducting translation and analysis for the U.S. Army’s Foreign Military Studies Office and writing a foreign affairs column for Forbes.

Borshchevskaya is the author of Putin’s War in Syria: Russian Foreign Policy and the Price of America’s Absence. Her book explains how Russia utilized the 2015 Syrian conflict. She earned a Master of Arts in International Relations from The Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and a Bachelor of Arts in political science and international relations from the State University of New York at Geneseo. She immigrated to the United States as a refugee in 1993.

About FDD

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) is a Washington, DC-based nonpartisan 501(c)(3) research institute focusing on national security and foreign policy. FDD does not accept donations from any foreign governments.



FDD conducts in-depth research, produces accurate and timely analyses, identifies illicit activities, and provides policy options—all with the aim of strengthening U.S. national security and reducing or eliminating threats posed by adversaries and enemies of the United States and other free nations.



Founded shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, FDD conducts actionable research prepared by experts and scholars from a variety of backgrounds—including government, intelligence, military, private sector, academia, and journalism. It brings proficiency in foreign languages, law, finance, technology, and other skills to its work.

FDD regularly provides open-source research and analyses to policymakers and the media. Since its founding, FDD has shared its expertise with the Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump administrations and congressional offices on a bipartisan basis.



In addition to its in-house experts, FDD collaborates with and seeks counsel from a range of distinguished advisors. FDD houses three Centers on American Power: the Center on Military and Political Power, the Center on Economic and Financial Power, and the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation.