RADM (Ret.) Mark Montgomery currently serves as the Senior Director for the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a role he has held since at least September 2020.

In this position, he directs the FDD’s initiatives to enhance U.S. security and prosperity through technological innovation, while also addressing cyber threats.

He is also a Senior Fellow at the FDD and a Strategic Advisor at Paladin Capital Group.

Montgomery is also the Executive Director of Cybersolarium.org, a non-profit organization focused on implementing the recommendations of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, where he previously served as Executive Director from 2019 to 2021 and remains a Senior Advisor.

He also directs CSC 2.0, an initiative dedicated to implementing the recommendations of the congressionally mandated Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

Prior to his current roles, Montgomery had a distinguished 32-year career in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear-trained surface warfare officer, retiring as a Rear Admiral in 2017.

His flag officer assignments included Director of Operations (J3) at U.S. Pacific Command, Commander of Carrier Strike Group 5 embarked on the USS George Washington in Japan, and Deputy Director for Plans, Policy and Strategy (J5) at U.S. European Command.

He also served as the Policy Director for the Senate Armed Services Committee under Senator John S. McCain.

Montgomery graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1985 with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history and political science, commissioned through the Naval ROTC program.

He was also selected as a White House Fellow, serving as Director for Transnational Threats at the National Security Council from 1998-2000.

About FDD

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) is a Washington, DC-based nonpartisan 501(c)(3) research institute focusing on national security and foreign policy.

FDD does not accept donations from any foreign governments.

FDD conducts in-depth research, produces accurate and timely analyses, identifies illicit activities, and provides policy options - all with the aim of strengthening U.S. national security and reducing or eliminating threats posed by adversaries and enemies of the United States and other free nations.

Founded shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, FDD conducts actionable research prepared by experts and scholars from a variety of backgrounds - including government, intelligence, military, private sector, academia, and journalism.

It brings proficiency in foreign languages, law, finance, technology, and other skills to its work.

FDD regularly provides open-source research and analyses to policymakers and the media.

Since its founding, FDD has shared its expertise with the Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump administrations and congressional offices on a bipartisan basis.

In addition to its in-house experts, FDD collaborates with and seeks counsel from a range of distinguished advisors.

FDD houses 3 Centers on American Power: the Center on Military and Political Power, the Center on Economic and Financial Power, and the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation.