About President- Professor Daniel Chamovitz

Daniel Chamovitz is an American-born Israeli plant geneticist who serves as the 7th President of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beer-Sheva, Israel, a position he has held since January 1, 2019. He also holds the university’s Miles and Lillian Cahn Chair in Food Security and Plant Science. Chamovitz grew up in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, and pursued his education at Columbia University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he earned his Ph.D. in Genetics in 1993. Following his doctoral studies, he conducted postdoctoral research at Yale University from 1993 to 1996. On July 1, 2024, Chamovitz also assumed the role of head of VERA – Association of University Heads, Israel.

Before his presidency at Ben-Gurion University, Chamovitz held several academic and leadership roles at Tel Aviv University. He founded the interdisciplinary Manna Center Program in Food Safety and Security in 2013 and served as Dean of the George S. Wise Faculty of Life Sciences from 2014 to 2018. His scientific career includes being a visiting scientist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and a visiting professor at the School of Advanced Agricultural Sciences at Peking University. His research has focused on plant perception, systems biology, and food security, with his lab investigating the mechanisms by which plants utilize and respond to indole-3-carbinol (I3C). Chamovitz is also recognized for his 2012 book, What a Plant Knows.

About FDD

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) is a Washington, DC-based nonpartisan 501(c)(3) research institute focusing on national security and foreign policy. FDD does not accept donations from any foreign governments.



FDD conducts in-depth research, produces accurate and timely analyses, identifies illicit activities, and provides policy options — all with the aim of strengthening U.S. national security and reducing or eliminating threats posed by adversaries and enemies of the United States and other free nations.



Founded shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, FDD conducts actionable research prepared by experts and scholars from a variety of backgrounds — including government, intelligence, military, private sector, academia, and journalism. It brings proficiency in foreign languages, law, finance, technology, and other skills to its work.

FDD regularly provides open-source research and analyses to policymakers and the media. Since its founding, FDD has shared its expertise with the Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump administrations and congressional offices on a bipartisan basis.



In addition to its in-house experts, FDD collaborates with and seeks counsel from a range of distinguished advisors. FDD houses three Centers on American Power: the Center on Military and Political Power, the Center on Economic and Financial Power, and the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation.