About Norman Roule

Norman T. Roule is a business consultant specializing in Middle East political, security, economic, and energy issues, with a particular focus on the Gulf Cooperation Council states and Iran.

He is also a non-resident senior adviser with the Warfare, Irregular Threats, and Terrorism Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Additionally, Roule serves as a non-resident fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School, a non-resident fellow at the George Mason University National Security Institute, and an Associate Fellow at the Middle East Institute.

He also contributes regularly to The Cipher Brief and serves as a senior adviser to the Counter Extremism Project and United Against Nuclear Iran.

Roule had a 34-year career in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), where he managed numerous programs related to the Middle East and held senior leadership positions such as geographic division chief and chief of station. From November 2008 to September 2017, he served as the National Intelligence Manager for Iran (NIM-I) at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

In this role, he was the principal Intelligence Community official responsible for overseeing national intelligence policy and activities concerning Iran, including engaging with senior policymakers in the National Security Council, Department of State, and Congress.

Roule has received multiple national security awards during his career and was decorated by President Obama

About FDD

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) is a Washington, DC-based nonpartisan 501(c)(3) research institute focusing on national security and foreign policy. FDD does not accept donations from any foreign governments.



FDD conducts in-depth research, produces accurate and timely analyses, identifies illicit activities, and provides policy options — all with the aim of strengthening U.S. national security and reducing or eliminating threats posed by adversaries and enemies of the United States and other free nations.



Founded shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, FDD conducts actionable research prepared by experts and scholars from a variety of backgrounds — including government, intelligence, military, private sector, academia, and journalism. It brings proficiency in foreign languages, law, finance, technology, and other skills to its work.

FDD regularly provides open-source research and analyses to policymakers and the media. Since its founding, FDD has shared its expertise with the Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump administrations and congressional offices on a bipartisan basis.



In addition to its in-house experts, FDD collaborates with and seeks counsel from a range of distinguished advisors. FDD houses three Centers on American Power: the Center on Military and Political Power, the Center on Economic and Financial Power, and the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation.