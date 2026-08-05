About Nadav Eyal

Nadav Eyal is an Israeli journalist and commentator, known for his work as a foreign news editor for Channel 13 and later as a host for "Einav and Nadav" on Channel 12.

He is recognized as one of Israel's most prominent journalists and has received the Sokolov Award, which is Israel's equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize.

Eyal writes columns for Yediot Ahronot and Ynet, which are Israel's most widely circulated newspaper and news website.

He is also the author of the book Revolt: The Worldwide Uprising Against Globalization (2021), a work that explores the crisis of globalization and the liberal order.

Ehud Barak, former Prime Minister of Israel, and President Clinton have both commented on his work, with Clinton highlighting Eyal's global perspective on why many people are rejecting interdependence.

Eyal also publishes a Substack called "Between Us," offering analysis and reporting on Israel and the Middle East.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) publishes research on foreign policy and security issues, including nuclear non-proliferation, cyber threats, sanctions, illicit finance, and policies concerning China, Iran, Israel, North Korea, Russia, and Turkey.

The FDD's Israel Program focuses on producing research and policy options related to threats facing Israel and encouraging normalization agreements in the Arab world.

FDD opposed the nuclear agreement with Iran during the Barack Obama administration and provided advice to the first Donald Trump administration on strategies to counter Iran. Iran imposed sanctions against FDD and its CEO in 2019.

Nadav Eyal has been noted for his reporting for Yediot Ahronot and has been involved in discussions with FDD regarding the war between Israel and Iran, particularly concerning damage to Iran's nuclear weapons program and Iranian ballistic missile strikes against Israeli civilians

About FDD

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) is a Washington, DC-based nonpartisan 501(c)(3) research institute focusing on national security and foreign policy. FDD does not accept donations from any foreign governments.



FDD conducts in-depth research, produces accurate and timely analyses, identifies illicit activities, and provides policy options — all with the aim of strengthening U.S. national security and reducing or eliminating threats posed by adversaries and enemies of the United States and other free nations.



Founded shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, FDD conducts actionable research prepared by experts and scholars from a variety of backgrounds — including government, intelligence, military, private sector, academia, and journalism. It brings proficiency in foreign languages, law, finance, technology, and other skills to its work.

FDD regularly provides open-source research and analyses to policymakers and the media. Since its founding, FDD has shared its expertise with the Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump administrations and congressional offices on a bipartisan basis.



In addition to its in-house experts, FDD collaborates with and seeks counsel from a range of distinguished advisors. FDD houses three Centers on American Power: the Center on Military and Political Power, the Center on Economic and Financial Power, and the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation.