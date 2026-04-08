Since when does the FBI no longer investigate election-related crimes?

Since Allison Lawter’s arrest on March 20th.

Details of her indictment will be released by the Justice Department tomorrow (April 9th).

And if the FBI didn’t arrest Lawter, who did?

Officer James Sterling of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA).

He graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) - not a specific “NSA Academy” - on September 14, 2011, as part of the Uniformed Police Training Program (UPTP).

PFPA has been around since May 3rd, 2002

According to the records for case 26-cr-000142, the details regarding the detention order for Allison Lawter are as follows:

Date of Order: March 24th

Magistrate Judge: Ivan D. Davis

Federal District Court: United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria Division)

Document Number: ECF No. 12 (Order of Detention Pending Trial)

In Document 12, Judge Davis ordered the defendant detained without bond.

The court specifically noted the “nature and circumstances of the offense” and the “weight of the evidence.”

In the evidence inventory are four orange-colored ruggedized canisters containing unauthorized digital data.

The Judge cited the sophistication of the storage methods and the defendant’s previous high-level access within the FBI as factors contributing to a risk of:

“obstruction of justice” and the

potential for “destruction of evidence” if released.

The canisters are weather-proof “Faraday” style containers designed to protect electronic components from electromagnetic interference (EMI) or remote wiping.

Inside these canisters, agents found high-capacity NVMe solid-state drives (SSDs).

Federal prosecutors said: these drives contained encrypted repositories of sensitive FBI case files and metadata related to external investigations, and

the removal of these materials from secure facilities is a crime. Judge Ivan D. Davis sustained the detention request.

His order specifies:

an isolation cell

the defense attorneys are Allison’s only visitors.

The Judge said the “unconventional and secure” nature of the storage suggested a high risk that other, similar canisters might exist elsewhere, accessible only to the defendant.

Do these orange cylinders contain the digital drives of the Konnech-Smartmatic-Dominion election data?

Until Allison’s arrest, she was in charge of the FBI’s evidence. Not just some of it. ALL OF IT. Including foreign interference in America’s elections by countries and companies based in Wuhan, China, and London, England.

The companies are Konnech, owned by the CCP, and Smartmatic (Dominion), owned by the Crown.

The CCP is the Chinese Communist Party

The Crown is the Monarchy ruled by the King of England

Konnech, however, moved to Malaysia but the company and its clients’ election data is stored in Wuhan, China; meaning the CCP still owns it.

Smartmatic admits they use Dominion to run its election systems.

Details of the Allison Lawter case are in this seven-part continuing series of stories released by:

Part Seven, called “Pirro to indict Kent, Lawler on Thursday,” was posted on Monday and is linked here…

CLICK HERE to View Part 7

Election data starting in 2020 had something new:

Active encrypted data logs, back doors, and embedded kill switches.

Election encryption keys are in County Election Boards, used to steal election after election until they are:

identified

neutralized and

no longer used.

This is why Democrats have no doubt they will take control of Congress in November.

They still have the encryption keys to steal another election.

The same ones they used to steal the 2020 Presidential and Congressional Elections.

The FBI covers up election investigations with Arctic Frost.

Details are in the last seven stories of:

The FBI has no idea how to bypass the security layers embedded in the election data to investigate election fraud.

Who does?

NSA (National Security Agency).

Details are on their website, linked here:

This federal agency specializes in Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) and Information Assurance.

NSA has the cryptologic power to bypass those security layers.

This agency is the “National Manager” for all government information systems.

It trains its police officers like James Sterling for 26 weeks.

The NSA technical systems bypass standard FBI processing centers.

Evidence handled by the NSA bypasses standard criminal discovery laws.

For example, the evidence inventory from Lawter’s arrest is “missing” from public court records.

Why?

It fails under “National Security.”

Top secret.

Good luck getting information from public information requests.

“Election integrity” investigations are now counter-espionage, foreign influences, and out of the public eye.

They are no longer “domestic” crimes.

Will Allison Lawter ever get out of jail?

Or her co-conspirators?

via NakedTruth.News