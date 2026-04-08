FBI No Longer Investigates Election-related Crimes - and It is Definitely NOT a Bad Thing
Since when does the FBI no longer investigate election-related crimes?
Since Allison Lawter’s arrest1 on March 20th.
Details of her indictment will be released by the Justice Department tomorrow (April 9th).
And if the FBI didn’t arrest Lawter, who did?
Officer James Sterling of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA).
He graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) - not a specific “NSA Academy” - on September 14, 2011, as part of the Uniformed Police Training Program (UPTP).
PFPA has been around since May 3rd, 2002
According to the records for case 26-cr-000142, the details regarding the detention order for Allison Lawter are as follows:
Date of Order: March 24th
Magistrate Judge: Ivan D. Davis
Federal District Court: United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria Division)
Document Number: ECF No. 12 (Order of Detention Pending Trial)
In Document 12, Judge Davis ordered the defendant detained without bond.
The court specifically noted the “nature and circumstances of the offense” and the “weight of the evidence.”
In the evidence inventory are four orange-colored ruggedized canisters containing unauthorized digital data.
The Judge cited the sophistication of the storage methods and the defendant’s previous high-level access within the FBI as factors contributing to a risk of:
“obstruction of justice” and the
potential for “destruction of evidence” if released.
The canisters are weather-proof “Faraday” style containers designed to protect electronic components from electromagnetic interference (EMI) or remote wiping.
Inside these canisters, agents found high-capacity NVMe solid-state drives (SSDs).
Federal prosecutors said:
these drives contained encrypted repositories of sensitive FBI case files and metadata related to external investigations, and
the removal of these materials from secure facilities is a crime.
Judge Ivan D. Davis sustained the detention request.
His order specifies:
an isolation cell
the defense attorneys are Allison’s only visitors.
The Judge said the “unconventional and secure” nature of the storage suggested a high risk that other, similar canisters might exist elsewhere, accessible only to the defendant.
Do these orange cylinders contain the digital drives of the Konnech-Smartmatic-Dominion election data?
Until Allison’s arrest, she was in charge of the FBI’s evidence.
Not just some of it.
ALL OF IT.
Including foreign interference in America’s elections by countries and companies based in Wuhan, China, and London, England.
The companies are Konnech, owned by the CCP, and Smartmatic (Dominion), owned by the Crown.
The CCP is the Chinese Communist Party
The Crown is the Monarchy ruled by the King of England
Konnech, however, moved to Malaysia but the company and its clients’ election data is stored in Wuhan, China; meaning the CCP still owns it.
Smartmatic admits they use Dominion to run its election systems.
Details of the Allison Lawter case are in this seven-part continuing series of stories released by:
Part Seven, called “Pirro to indict Kent, Lawler on Thursday,” was posted on Monday and is linked here…
Election data starting in 2020 had something new:
Active encrypted data logs, back doors, and embedded kill switches.
Election encryption keys are in County Election Boards, used to steal election after election until they are:
identified
neutralized and
no longer used.
This is why Democrats have no doubt they will take control of Congress in November.
They still have the encryption keys to steal another election.
The same ones they used to steal the 2020 Presidential and Congressional Elections.
The FBI covers up election investigations with Arctic Frost.
Details are in the last seven stories of:
The FBI has no idea how to bypass the security layers embedded in the election data to investigate election fraud.
Who does?
NSA (National Security Agency).
Details are on their website, linked here:
This federal agency specializes in Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) and Information Assurance.
NSA has the cryptologic power to bypass those security layers.
This agency is the “National Manager” for all government information systems.
It trains its police officers like James Sterling for 26 weeks.
The NSA technical systems bypass standard FBI processing centers.
Evidence handled by the NSA bypasses standard criminal discovery laws.
For example, the evidence inventory from Lawter’s arrest is “missing” from public court records.
Why?
It fails under “National Security.”
Top secret.
Good luck getting information from public information requests.
“Election integrity” investigations are now counter-espionage, foreign influences, and out of the public eye.
They are no longer “domestic” crimes.
Will Allison Lawter ever get out of jail?
Or her co-conspirators?
Allison Lawter served as the Chief Division Counsel/Supervisory Special Agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). She was the former Chief Division Counsel for the FBI’s Washington Field Office (WFO) and has since retired from the FBI. Lawter is also associated with SMU Dedman School of Law, where she published an article titled “Free Flight or Free Fall” in the Journal of Air Law & Commerce in 1997. Her professional network on LinkedIn includes over 500 connections.
As of April 3rd, 2026, Allison Lawter’s arraignment is scheduled regarding a judge’s decision on whether she must testify before a Grand Jury concerning digital communications with Joe Kent. She has been arrested and is currently on “Indefinite Suspension Without Pay.” Lawter is considered a “special interest” prisoner, is being held without bond, and has restricted visitation rights. Her indictment is said to involve a dozen conspirators in what is referred to as the “Joe Kent Watergate Burglars indictment.” There are claims that a surveillance server, previously used in an investigation known as “Crossfire Hurricane,” was moved to her home, where illegal wiretapping data was allegedly livestreamed and stored as part of an investigation renamed “Arctic Fox.”
They can look into others who have purchased these lovely orange canisters and see who they are and maybe find more suspects harboring data.