If you are looking for a - or another - source for entertainment that doesn’t have you hitting the mute button or need parental controls setup, check out …

They offer a LOT of various videos for all ages and even have an assortment of free to watch videos

We have given up on Netflix, Amazon, and multiple others - which left us thirsting for something to quench that thirst.

Many of the other platforms had good content to offer, SalemNOW offers GREAT content.

Give them a visit, browse around and see what they have to offer - they keep what they have to offer transparent to all.

SalemNOW is an OTT (over-the-top) streaming service that offers video-on-demand content, including movies, series, podcasts, special Salem Media events, music, and interviews.

It is described as a unique platform that provides content often not found elsewhere.

SalemNOW can be accessed on various devices and platforms such as Apple iPhone/iPad, AppleTV, Android phone/tablet, AndroidTV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, and Vizio smart TVs.

Users have the option to watch a catalog of free content, with additional features and content available through registration or a SalemNOW+ membership.

The streaming service specializes in conservative and faith-based films, documentaries, and television shows.

Its content aims to challenge culture, strengthen faith, and advocate for freedom, often featuring prominent conservative media personalities such as Charlie Kirk, Dinesh D’Souza, Lara Trump, Erin Molan, Larry Elder, Dennis Prager, Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher, and Eric Metaxas.

SalemNOW provides patriotic films that honor the faith, courage, and sacrifice involved in America’s founding and current issues.

The platform was launched by Salem Media Group, a company focused on Christian and conservative content.

VISIT SalemNOW NOW

How much you ask? In the single digits per month… Purchase a monthly subscription to receive commercial free unlimited viewing hours on SalemNOW+ films and Salem News Channel TV Shows and Podcasts.

Decisive Liberty is not paid for this promotion,

we just believe SalemNOW is just THAT good…

Sample from the home page…