Our Note: Since 2021, we have reported the very same thing Dr. Ron Elfenbein will share in this video - no spoilers: you will have to listen to this video to discover what that is, if you have not been following us for very long. If you have been following us since at least 2024, you may already know.

About Dr. Mary Tally Bowden

Dr Mary Talley Bowden is a board-certified otolaryngologist and sleep medicine specialist based in Houston, Texas.

She completed her residency at Stanford University after attending the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the Medical College of Georgia.

In 2003, she moved to Houston and worked at Memorial Northwest Otolaryngology before founding BreatheMD in 2019, a direct-care ENT practice focused on optimal airway health.

She is also a Senior Fellow with the FLCCC, a member of the AAPS, and a member of the board of directors of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Bowden became known for advocating and prescribing ivermectin to her patients, which led to the suspension of her hospital privileges at Houston Methodist Hospital in 2021. She has stated that she treated thousands of patients with COVID-19 and has been an outspoken critic of vaccine mandates and mRNA technology. In October 2025, the Texas Medical Board issued a public reprimand against Dr. Bowden for unprofessional conduct related to her attempt to administer ivermectin to a hospitalized COVID-19 patient in Fort Worth, where she did not have privileges. Dr. Bowden plans to appeal the reprimand and file lawsuits alleging violations of her free speech and due process rights.

About Dr. Ron Elfenbein

Dr. Ron Elfenbein is an emergency medicine doctor and former NASA physician who owns and operates an urgent care clinic in Maryland, known as Drs ERgent Care LLC, which also did business as First Call Medical Center and Chesapeake ERgent Care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his clinic primarily functioned as a drive-through testing center, submitting thousands of claims to Medicare and private insurers for COVID-19 tests. He was indicted on three counts of healthcare fraud for allegedly submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and other insurers related to these tests.

The charges against Dr. Elfenbein involved allegations of overbilling insurers by using high-level codes (Level Four on a scale of one to five) for simple COVID-19 tests, which typically lasted five to ten minutes. This billing practice inflated the clinic’s profits by misclassifying medical services.

A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland found Elfenbein guilty on five counts of healthcare fraud in 2023. However, in December 2023, the district court granted Elfenbein’s motion for judgment of acquittal, stating that the government failed to present sufficient evidence to support the jury’s verdict, and conditionally granted a new trial.

On July 17, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit reviewed the case and reversed the district court’s acquittal, reinstating the Medicare fraud conviction and sending the case to retrial. The appeals court determined that the jury had sufficient evidence to convict Elfenbein, concluding that it could reasonably have found he fraudulently misclassified medical services.