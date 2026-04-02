COVID Hero Faces 50 Years in Prison
Our Note: Since 2021, we have reported the very same thing Dr. Ron Elfenbein will share in this video - no spoilers: you will have to listen to this video to discover what that is, if you have not been following us for very long. If you have been following us since at least 2024, you may already know.
About Dr. Mary Tally Bowden
Dr Mary Talley Bowden is a board-certified otolaryngologist and sleep medicine specialist based in Houston, Texas.
She completed her residency at Stanford University after attending the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the Medical College of Georgia.
In 2003, she moved to Houston and worked at Memorial Northwest Otolaryngology before founding BreatheMD in 2019, a direct-care ENT practice focused on optimal airway health.
She is also a Senior Fellow with the FLCCC1, a member of the AAPS2, and a member of the board of directors of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation3.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Bowden became known for advocating and prescribing ivermectin to her patients, which led to the suspension of her hospital privileges at Houston Methodist Hospital in 2021. She has stated that she treated thousands of patients with COVID-19 and has been an outspoken critic of vaccine mandates and mRNA technology. In October 2025, the Texas Medical Board issued a public reprimand against Dr. Bowden for unprofessional conduct related to her attempt to administer ivermectin to a hospitalized COVID-19 patient in Fort Worth, where she did not have privileges. Dr. Bowden plans to appeal the reprimand and file lawsuits alleging violations of her free speech and due process rights.
About Dr. Ron Elfenbein
Dr. Ron Elfenbein is an emergency medicine doctor and former NASA physician who owns and operates an urgent care clinic in Maryland, known as Drs ERgent Care LLC, which also did business as First Call Medical Center and Chesapeake ERgent Care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his clinic primarily functioned as a drive-through testing center, submitting thousands of claims to Medicare and private insurers for COVID-19 tests. He was indicted on three counts of healthcare fraud for allegedly submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and other insurers related to these tests.
The charges against Dr. Elfenbein involved allegations of overbilling insurers by using high-level codes (Level Four on a scale of one to five) for simple COVID-19 tests, which typically lasted five to ten minutes. This billing practice inflated the clinic’s profits by misclassifying medical services.
A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland found Elfenbein guilty on five counts of healthcare fraud in 2023. However, in December 2023, the district court granted Elfenbein’s motion for judgment of acquittal, stating that the government failed to present sufficient evidence to support the jury’s verdict, and conditionally granted a new trial.
On July 17, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit reviewed the case and reversed the district court’s acquittal, reinstating the Medicare fraud conviction and sending the case to retrial. The appeals court determined that the jury had sufficient evidence to convict Elfenbein, concluding that it could reasonably have found he fraudulently misclassified medical services.
The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) was formed in March 2020 by a group of physicians and scholars who focused on developing protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
This group of critical care and emergency medicine colleagues aimed to create effective treatments for critical illnesses. Its founding members include physicians such as Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Marik, and Dr. Fred A. Wagshul. The FLCCC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
In January 2025, the FLCCC announced it would change its name to the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA).
The organization’s mission is to restore trust and transparency in healthcare.
The IMA aims to build a new medical model that is ethical, science-rooted, and free from centralized interference and pharma-driven agendas.
The information presented on the IMA’s website is for educational purposes and is not intended as a substitute for medical diagnosis, treatment, or advice from a qualified professional.
The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a nonprofit organization for physicians founded in 1943.
It has been described as a non-partisan professional association for physicians across various practices and specialties.
The AAPS states that its mission is to uphold the ethical standards of the Hippocratic Oath and to preserve the patient-physician relationship and the practice of private medicine.
The patient-physician relationship is a fundamental component of quality healthcare, based on trust and mutual respect. This relationship is essential for effective communication, accurate diagnoses, and optimal treatment recommendations, with physicians having an ethical responsibility to prioritize patients’ welfare and advocate for their health. Historically, medicine has shifted from a physician-focused approach to a patient-centered one, emphasizing patient engagement in medical decision-making. The American Medical Association defines the physician-patient relationship as established once a physician undertakes the medical care or treatment of a patient.
Key aspects of a strong patient-physician relationship include open, honest communication, intentional listening, and the physician's ability to make the patient feel seen and heard. Physical touch and sitting at eye level can also contribute to building trust and a sense of compassion. Such relationships have been linked to improved health outcomes, including better management of chronic diseases, reduced hospital visits, and lower medical costs. For physicians, engaging in meaningful patient interactions and thorough physical exams can help alleviate burnout and enhance job fulfillment. Continuity of care, often facilitated by a primary care physician, is crucial for coordinating treatment, especially when specialist care is required, and helps prevent medical issues from being overlooked.
The patient-physician relationship is a crucial element in the ethical framework of medicine, requiring the physician to respect patient autonomy, maintain confidentiality, explain treatment options, obtain informed consent, and provide high-standard care. This professional interaction is described as relational rather than transactional and requires physicians to avoid behavior that breaches professional boundaries. Maintaining this relationship is vital, as disruptions can lead to feelings of mistrust and potentially affect the standard of care.
The AAPS has a political action committee (AAPS-PAC) that was registered on January 2, 1976.
The AAPS publishes a monthly newsletter, AAPS News, and an official peer-reviewed journal, the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (formerly Medical Sentinel from 1996 to 2003).
The AAPS supports private medicine through education, advocacy, and litigation.
The association states its motto as “omnia pro aegroto,” meaning “everything for the patient,” and promotes free-market solutions for medical financing.
The organization does not accept funding from corporations or the government.
The core principles of the Hippocratic Oath include pledging to prescribe only beneficial treatments, refraining from causing harm or hurt, and maintaining an exemplary personal and professional life. It also includes the promise of patient confidentiality, which may be one of the earliest instances of such a professional practice documented in writing. The oath dictates that physicians should use their ability and judgment to treat patients and care for the whole person, balancing the art and science of medicine.
The patient-physician relationship is a fundamental component of quality healthcare, based on trust and mutual respect. This relationship is essential for effective communication, accurate diagnoses, and optimal treatment recommendations, with physicians having an ethical responsibility to prioritize patients’ welfare and advocate for their health. Historically, medicine has shifted from a physician-focused approach to a patient-centered one, emphasizing patient engagement in medical decision-making. The American Medical Association defines the physician-patient relationship as established once a physician undertakes the medical care or treatment of a patient. Evidence-based practice (EBP) is the cornerstone of the thinking and decision process between physician and patient, and is in a tiered order: (1) the best research evidence; (2) clinical expertise; (3) the patient’s values. Priority is low to high - clinical expertise is considered to override best research evidence, while patient values override both (something that was tossed into the wind during COVID-19).
Key aspects of a strong patient-physician relationship include open, honest communication, intentional listening, and the physician's ability to make the patient feel seen and heard. Physical touch and sitting at eye level can also help build trust and a sense of compassion. Such relationships have been linked to improved health outcomes, including better management of chronic diseases, reduced hospital visits, and lower medical costs. For physicians, engaging in meaningful patient interactions and thorough physical exams can help alleviate burnout and enhance job fulfillment. Continuity of care, often facilitated by a primary care physician, is crucial for coordinating treatment, especially when specialist care is required, and helps prevent medical issues from being overlooked.
The patient-physician relationship is a crucial element in the ethical framework of medicine, requiring the physician to respect patient autonomy, maintain confidentiality, explain treatment options, obtain informed consent, and provide high-standard care. This professional interaction is described as relational rather than transactional and requires physicians to avoid behavior that breaches professional boundaries. Maintaining this relationship is vital, as disruptions can lead to feelings of mistrust and potentially affect the standard of care.
Private healthcare refers to any medical treatment not covered by any federal health service organization. This can include a variety of services such as GP appointments, surgeries, or over-the-counter medicines. Private medical insurance is a financial mechanism, often paid for monthly by individuals or employers, that covers the costs of private treatments. In 2024, there were nearly 1 million private admissions, and an estimated 13% of GP appointments were private, a notable increase from 3% two decades prior.
Private practice is a healthcare business owned and operated by physicians rather than a hospital, health system, or other entity. These practices are often smaller, allowing doctors to spend more time with individual patients. While many private practices are run by a single physician, some may involve a few providers working together in a group practice. Private practices are considered important to the healthcare field for various reasons.
Private doctors, sometimes referred to as concierge doctors, provide patients with a more exclusive and tailored approach to healthcare. This model often involves direct payments, annual fees, or monthly membership plans, which allow for increased flexibility and a focus on the quality of patient care. Benefits for patients typically include extended appointment times, same-day or next-day scheduling, and often 24/7 access to their physician via phone or email. This type of care is sought by patients desiring a higher level of personalized attention and convenience.
The Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) is an organization that provides independent evaluation of vaccines and pharmaceutical products. It aims to protect individuals' freedom to make informed medical decisions and to support those who have been vaccine-injured. VSRF encourages individuals to research and become fully informed about both the complications of infectious diseases and vaccines, and to consult trusted healthcare professionals before making vaccination decisions.
VSRF was founded by entrepreneur Steve Kirsch in October 2021. Kirsch is known for his work in Silicon Valley, including inventing the optical mouse. He also founded the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF) to support research into off-label treatments for COVID-19. VSRF operates as a special initiative of The Kirsch Foundation, a registered nonprofit organization recognized as tax-exempt by the IRS.