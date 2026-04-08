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CNN is STILL Listening to the WRONG VOICES
Decisive Liberty
Apr 08, 2026
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Daniel Meegan
Apr 8
Liked by Decisive Liberty
No loss since 09/11/2001 CNN is losing they're audience now that all the props are gone 🎬😆
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No loss since 09/11/2001 CNN is losing they're audience now that all the props are gone 🎬😆