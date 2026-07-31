Cattle and Beef Price-Fixing Suit Against 'Big Four' Meatpackers Given a Federal Judge's Approval
Oligarchy? Or meritocracy? Either way, it is infringing on free commerce...
“The packers have controlled the destiny of beef for decades,” WY Crook County rancher Tyler Lindholm said. “People are starting to push back.”
via The Cowboy State Daily, 30 July 2026
A sweeping class-action lawsuit accusing the nation's four largest meatpackers of conspiring to manipulate cattle and beef prices is moving forward after a federal judge in Minnesota certified several classes of plaintiffs earlier this month.
The lawsuit alleges that JBS, Tyson Foods, Cargill and National Beef coordinated to restrict beef supplies and inflate prices between June 2015 and February 2020, harming ranchers who sold cattle while forcing wholesalers, grocers, consumers, restaurants and caterers to pay more for beef.
Together, the 4 companies control more than 80% of the U.S-fed cattle processing market, giving them wide influence over cattle prices and the nation's beef supply.
U.S. District Judge John Tunheim issued his ruling July 16.
From the Big 12 to the Big 4
For Wyoming ranchers who have watched consolidation reshape the industry over decades, the lawsuit is about far more than the 5-year period covered in the complaint.
"The packers have controlled the destiny of beef for decades upon decades," Crook County rancher Tyler Lindholm told Cowboy State Daily. "It's getting to the point where people are starting to push back."
State Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, said the current market is the product of decades of declining competition.
"Our federal government has allowed our federal packing industry to go from the big 12 to the big 10 to now the big 4," Driskill said.
With a dozen major packers competing, coordinating prices would have been far more difficult, he said. Today, with only four dominant players, ranchers have few options for selling cattle.
"It really is high time for the government to step in and say we have to get a process that treats everybody fairly," Driskill said. "We're not asking for an upper hand. We're looking for everyone to be treated fairly."
Driskill blamed what he called a "very, very failed federal bureaucracy" for allowing market concentration to reach its current level.
Not Every Rancher Is Convinced
Not everyone in Wyoming's cattle industry believes the allegations will hold up.
Laramie County rancher Mark Eisele said he remains skeptical that the major packers have engaged in coordinated misconduct.
"I'm not sure how I feel about this lawsuit," Eisele told Cowboy State Daily. "I would like to see what comes from this."
After decades in the cattle business, Eisele said he has never seen evidence of retaliation or deliberate manipulation by the major packers.
Court filings paint a different picture.
According to the plaintiffs, economic modeling shows ranchers were underpaid by nearly 7% during the period covered by the lawsuit because the packers coordinated slaughter schedules and managed beef inventories to suppress cattle prices while increasing wholesale beef prices.
Lindholm said he believes market behavior itself supports those allegations.
He pointed to the Trump administration's approval of roughly 2 million additional pounds of beef imports from Argentina, saying a significant increase in imported beef should have softened domestic prices if the market were functioning normally.
"By all expectations, having an insane amount of beef imported from a country should have moved the beef prices here. It did not," Lindholm said. "Some might call that a conspiracy. But the proof is there. You can see it in the market."
More Harm Than Good?
Eisele, however, questioned whether financial incentives drive repeated class-action lawsuits more than wrongdoing does.
If plaintiffs prevail, attorneys could receive more than one-third of any award, he noted.
Activists often follow the same pattern of suing and settling, he said.
He suggested that previous settlements, including one involving JBS, reflected business decisions rather than admissions of wrongdoing.
“It was a pressure point,” he said.
Meanwhile, Eisele worries the industry faces another challenge altogether: shrinking cattle supplies.
Some large packing plants are already slowing production or closing facilities because there simply aren’t enough cattle moving through the system, he said.
“Cattle producers need to be real careful of what they wish for,” Eisele said.
If additional plants close, ranchers could find themselves with even fewer places to process cattle.
“We’re starting to paint ourselves into a dangerous corner on this,” he said.
A Difficult Case To Win
Even if the allegations are justified, Driskill said he believes proving them in court will be difficult.
“They have deep pockets,” he said of the meatpackers. “They’re going to have the better lawyers.”
Price-fixing cases are notoriously difficult because plaintiffs must show competitors acted together rather than making similar business decisions independently.
Regardless of the lawsuit’s outcome, Driskill said Congress should revisit the Packers and Stockyards Act to strengthen protections for independent producers and smaller regional packing plants.
CLICK HERE to see what the USDA says about
the Packers and Stockyards Act1
He would also like to see policymakers encourage enough competition to return the industry to something closer to the days when 10 or 12 significant packers competed for cattle.
“Let’s break it up and get rid of these huge multinational conglomerates,” he said.
Lindholm said the only way to do that is to look at the existing regulatory structure. The Federal Meat Inspection Act currently blocks states from controlling the meatpacking industry.
“What is allowing these big four to capture so much (business) under one umbrella?” Lindholm said. “That’s the key … Congress needs to go break the back of the packers.”
Driskill added that only a substantial financial penalty would change corporate behavior.
“A $30 million fine on a $10 billion company is like me getting a 10-cent speeding ticket,” he said. “I would just pay the ticket and be on my way.”
Cowboy State Daily reached out to JBS, Tyson Foods, Cargill and National Beef for comment. None had responded by publication.
FOOTNOTES
From AI…
The Packers and Stockyards Act (P&S Act) of 1921 is a federal law passed by Congress to ensure fair competition and trade practices in the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.
Its primary purpose is to safeguard farmers and ranchers, protect consumers, and shield industry members from unfair, deceptive, unjustly discriminatory, and monopolistic practices.
The P&S Act prohibits activities such as manipulating prices, creating monopolies, giving undue preferences, and apportioning supply among packers in restraint of commerce.
The Act applies to entities involved in the interstate or foreign commerce of livestock, meat, and poultry, including packers, swine contractors, stockyard owners, market agencies, dealers, and live poultry dealers.
Originally, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommended governmental ownership of stockyards, and in 1920, the "Big Five" packers agreed to a consent decree under the Sherman Antitrust Act, which forced them out of non-meat production.
Despite this, agitation for legislation continued, leading to the P&S Act's passage.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is responsible for administering and enforcing the P&S Act, with the Packers and Stockyards Division (PSD) of the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) monitoring industry activities and conducting compliance reviews.
The USDA aims to strengthen enforcement of the Act, with recent efforts including a rule finalized in March 2024 to prohibit discrimination and retaliation against livestock producers and poultry growers and to protect against deceptive contracting.
This rule specifically bans discrimination based on race, sex, age, or disability, and prohibits retaliation for activities like communicating with government agencies or joining producer associations.
Perspectives
Concerns over USDA's Rollback of Protections
The National Farmers Union (NFU) expressed deep concern over the USDA's proposal to rescind three regulations under the P&S Act, arguing that these rules protect family farmers and ranchers from unfair treatment by powerful meatpackers and processors.
A food and water safety advocacy organization criticized the USDA's decision to potentially rescind three Biden-era rules designed to protect ranchers and farmers from unfair trade practices, and delay the implementation of the Poultry Grower Payment Systems and Capital Improvement Systems final rule.
Critics assert that strong rules are necessary to reinforce the Trump administration's acknowledgment of consolidation and monopoly power as drivers of higher consumer prices and tighter margins for farmers.
Four corporations control a significant portion of the beef, pork, and chicken markets, raising concerns about market concentration.
Historical Enforcement and Industry Influence
The Packers and Stockyards Act was mistakenly delegated to the politically influenced Secretary of Agriculture for enforcement, rather than an impartial agency like the Federal Trade Commission or the Justice Department (our take: This is like saying the ATF regulation should be delegated to another commission or agency - nothing like handing over responsibility to an entity that knows nothing about ranching)
The erosion of the P&S Act's power by courts in the 1980s allowed corporations to gain unprecedented control over meat and poultry production (THIS is a huge red flag and needs to be addressed by today’s Congress)
Meat industry groups and major meat companies spent over $10 million on political contributions and lobbying in 2023, with some spending at an all-time high, lobbying against certain provisions of the P&S Act. (Another HUGE red flag that needs to be addressed, this time by the White House and not Congress - lobbying is to prevalent in Congress for them to address this issue).
One perspective suggests that the Trump administration worked to weaken and eliminate P&S protections during his first term. (CivilEats.com - a Liberal media)
Mike Callicrate runs Ranch Foods Direct and Callicrate Beef out of Colorado Springs and St. Francis, Kansas.
He built a fully vertically integrated operation involving raising cattle, slaughtering on-site, cutting, and selling direct to consumers.
The conversation follows his life story from his childhood on a small Colorado farm, a rodeo scholarship that led him into an animal science degree, and years running large-scale feedlots before he became one of ten ranchers who sued major meatpacker IBP in 1996 over market manipulation, a case that ended in a $1.28 billion jury verdict the judge later overturned.
We get into why that loss pushed him to stop selling livestock and start selling meat instead, how Ranch Foods Direct's on-site slaughter facility, composting system, and bone char/biochar production work together, and the economics that separate a small direct-to-consumer operation from an industrial one.
Key topics
From rodeo and animal science to building and later rejecting industrial feedlots
The 1996 lawsuit against IBP, the overturned $1.28 billion verdict, and the Packers and Stockyards Act
How producers' share of the consumer dollar collapsed since 1970
Fraud, political influence, and market consolidation
What "pink slime" and lean finely textured beef actually are
The grass-fed/grass-finished labelling problem
Declining Ogallala Aquifer levels and what it means for ranching's future
Building local maker-owned marketplaces as an alternative to scaling up
Timestamps:
0:00 – Intro + backstory: rodeo, animal science degree, early feedlots
6:00 – Building industrial feedlots, growing concerned with market concentration
12:00 – Decision to sue IBP, being blackballed by buyers
18:00 – The lawsuit's path to trial and the $1.28B verdict
30:00 – The judge's reversal + Packers and Stockyards Act explained
36:00 – Shifting from selling livestock to selling meat direct
44:00 – Building the on-site slaughter facility and circular waste model
52:00 – The "story of the steer" and producers' lost share of the consumer dollar
1:02:00 – Scaling down vs. scaling up: why direct/local beats commodity
1:10:00 – COVID, empty shelves, and the case for local food resilience
1:18:00 – Batista brothers, JBS, and meatpacking consolidation
1:28:00 – What pink slime is and how it's made
1:38:00 – Grass-fed/grass-finished labeling and imported beef
1:46:00 – Ogallala Aquifer decline and water scarcity
1:52:00 – Vision for maker-owned marketplaces and local food hubs