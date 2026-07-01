via Peter Baum, Weekly Blitz (excerpt)

Blood libels have been weaponized by those seeking to harm Jews since biblical times through to the early days of Christendom, the Middle Ages and the rise of National Socialism.

Currently accusations of genocide, famine, baby killers, land stealers and Nazis being thrown like confetti by those nations, media outlets, governments and their related organizations, charities and influencing individuals rabidly obsessed with demonizing the one and only Jewish State of Israel, Zionists and Jews.

If Dreyfus were on trial today those to whom I allude would be fighting to head the queue baying for his blood and proclaiming his guilt.

Again, I revert to the fact that human behavior and human nature has not altered since the beginning of time.

Even advances in technology, availability and speed of information which may easily disprove the blood libels is no counter to the enemies of the Jewish people only too eager to spread indecent false narratives and morph mythology into fact with the sole objective of increasing antisemitism, isolation of and eventual extermination of the Jewish population. History is indeed repeating itself.

Exacerbating this current wave of Jew hate, are those born into Judaism who have turned against their coreligionists for whatever reason (usually sexual or emotional rejection) that give credibility to those enemies of Israel, Zionists and all Jewish people.

These Jew hating Jews are deluded if they believe that by behaving as subservient stooges to the pro- Palestinian, read antisemitic, mob will save them if the mob achieve their objectives. As far as the mob is concerned, a Jew is a Jew is a Jew.

For example, Palestinian terrorists never differentiated between pro-Palestinian, anti-Zionist Jews and Zionist Jews when opening fire or bombing shopping malls.

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