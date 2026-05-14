Live broadcast, with your hosts Barbara Boyd, Susan Kokinda, and Adam Sturman every Thursday 11 am ET, 8 am PT.

They take your questions from both the YouTube live chat and their Newsletter Subscribers!

Here's what Barbara and Susan are tracking:

Trump & Xi step into the future. The President flies to Beijing this week — the first sitting US president to meet Xi on Chinese soil in seven years. Putin already named the new alignment: "our friends from China, India, and the US administration." The Empire was not on the list.

The Third British Empire disintegrates in public. Starmer is buried — Labour lost 1,800 council seats. The Toronto summit was a wake. Patrick Gaspard called Trump's presidency "the interregnum." That's not strength. That's grief.

DOJ rolls up the Deep State, day after day. Schiff named on Truth last night for directing Russiagate leaks. Comey already indicted. Lisa Page on record that Obama's DOJ ordered the FBI not to charge Hillary. Brennan is next.

Obama's new "beard": Elissa Slotkin. A CIA-spawned senator whose career was built defending the Iraq War — now being groomed by Carney and the Center for American Progress as the 2028 face of the Empire's American franchise. Same drug, new bottle.

Spectacular economic numbers. USTR Greer's export figures plus the new jobs print are doing damage the Democrats can't spin. Barbara will walk through what Trump's tariff-and-credit strategy is actually producing.

Ukraine / Zelensky is crashing. New corruption claims are landing on top of the Trump–Putin Victory Day track. The Kyiv project is over. The press just hasn't told you yet.

NEW PAMPHLET: Bye, Bye Globalism - The American System is Back!

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