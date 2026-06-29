Join Defense Now for the solemn broadcast of the U.S. Air Force B-52 Memorial Ceremony, honoring the enduring legacy and ultimate sacrifices of our airmen.

Broadcast Date: June 29 - June 30, 2026

This ceremony serves as a powerful tribute to the crews of the B-52 Stratofortress, a backbone of American strategic airpower. Watch as military leadership, honor guards, and the aviation community gather for this poignant memorial.

Chapters

0:00 - Pre-Ceremony Coverage & Arrival of Guests

15:30 - Presentation of Colors & National Anthem

28:45 - Remarks by Military Leadership

1:12:00 - Wreath Laying & Roll Call

1:45:30 - 21-Gun Salute & Taps

2:10:00 - Final Honors and Conclusion