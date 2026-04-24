Why This is Important: President Trump has been moving us away from global dependencies and towards self-sufficiency. The E.U. had been dependent upon the U.S. for many things - now it’s time for the E.U. to pay us back. (Monroe and Hamilton economics)

Released 24 April 2026

WASHINGTON — Today, Ambassador Jamieson Greer announced agreement on the United States-European Union Action Plan for Critical Minerals Supply Chain Resilience. The Action Plan will serve as the primary U.S.-EU mechanism to coordinate trade policies and measures on critical minerals supply chains with a view to concluding a binding plurilateral agreement on trade in critical minerals.



“The United States and the European Union share a commitment to addressing the non-market policies and practices that have distorted critical minerals supply chains,” said Ambassador Greer. “We will explore how trade measures, such as border-adjusted price floors, can strengthen our domestic critical minerals industries and the downstream sectors critical to our industrial competitiveness. I thank EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič for his commitment to securing transatlantic trade in critical minerals.”



Read the United States-European Union Action Plan for Critical Minerals Supply Chain Resilience here and below…