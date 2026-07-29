As the Islamic Republic forces changes across the Middle East, the lines are being redrawn rapidly.

Washington and allied forces have responded with maximum readiness following major kinetic strikes on Iraqi Proxies, shattering brief tactical pauses across the region.

Donald Trump has vowed to hit the Islamic Republic very hard tonight.

While air defense shields remain at peak readiness in Israel, Tehran’s regional influence continues to unravel as Iraq cracks down on non-state IRGC-backed militias and severely limits its proxy network.

Battered by sustained military pressure and localized security operations, Iran’s Arab proxies are stretched thin and increasingly unable to shield the ruling system or respond effectively to escalating U.S. strikes.

Inside the Islamic Republic, these external shocks are accelerating a dangerous internal breakdown, with hardline IRGC military commanders bypassing civilian leadership and triggering major command-and-control fractures across the security apparatus.

Cut off from its external buffer and facing total geopolitical isolation, the regime faces an unstoppable crisis at home: crippled by hyperinflation and severe economic collapse, the Iranian People are turning desperation into direct, widespread defiance.

By taking advantage of these deepening internal regime divisions, the public is moving to challenge the ruling structure from within.

Join us live for this critical A2 Analysis as we break down the latest U.S. military moves, the collapse of proxy networks in Iraq, the regional escalation, and what comes next for Iran.