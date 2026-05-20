As of midnight May 19, 2026, primary elections have been held in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, with results still being tabulated for several races.

Other states, including Texas, North Carolina, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Louisiana, and Michigan, held their primaries earlier in the year.

Voters are selecting party nominees for various offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, and state legislative seats, to set the stage for the November 2026 general elections.

In Georgia, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, a candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump, is advancing to a runoff in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Representative Mike Collins also advanced to a runoff election for the Republican nomination for Senate.

On the Democratic side, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been leading in polls for governor.

Pennsylvania is conducting primaries for statewide offices, including Governor and Lieutenant Governor, and for federal and state legislative seats.

Governor Josh Shapiro is seeking re-election unopposed in the Democratic primary, while State Treasurer Stacy Garrity is the sole Republican candidate. In the 16th state Senate district, Democrats Bradley Merkl-Gump and Mark Pinsley are in a close race, with Pinsley slightly ahead as of 11 p.m. on election night.

Rachel Cuevas was projected to win the Democratic primary for the 187th state House District, and will face Republican incumbent Gary Day in November.

In Kentucky, President Trump’s endorsement influenced several races. Representative Thomas Massie lost his bid for re-election in the Republican primary after drawing the President’s opposition.

For the U.S. Senate, President Trump endorsed Representative Andy Barr, who is among the Republican candidates, while former Senate nominees Amy McGrath and Charles Booker are competing for the Democratic nomination.

Alabama is holding primaries for a new governor, as Kay Ivey is term-limited. Senator Tommy Tuberville and Ken McPheeters are running on the Republican ballot, and former Senator Doug Jones is among the Democratic candidates.

In Oregon, ballots for the primary election were due by 8 p.m. on May 19, with the first unofficial results expected to be released at the same time.

The Oregon 5th Congressional District race is rated as “Likely Democratic,” with incumbent Janelle S. Bynum on the Democratic primary ballo